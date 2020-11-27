Golden Triangle Mall was closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and on Friday, traffic was steady — not at all like years past.
In a year of change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Friday wasn’t left untouched. The day after Thanksgiving is known for packed shopping centers full of people itching to find deals, sometimes even as soon as Thanksgiving dinner wraps up the day before. Not this year.
“We opened early today,” said Matt Ludemann, the manager of Golden Triangle Mall. “Some stores opened as early as 5 a.m. but there wasn’t that traditional Black Friday rush.”
The lack of huge crowds could stem from a combination of two things. Many people are trying to avoid crowds to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and many stores shifted to offering Black Friday deals all month long.
“We didn’t have big crowds or anything, and now it’s steady traffic,” Ludemann said about crowds around 11 a.m. Friday. “People are shopping and there’s just enough people coming in and making purchases and moving along.”
Around noon, he said the mall was pretty busy. Ludemann compared it to a busy Saturday.
Stores at the mall have been showcasing deals all throughout November, as well.
“We’ve had a lot of tenants have stuff going on all month,” he said. “Some of their Black Friday specials were sold out even before [today]. Usually we compare sales day by day, but now we’re looking at it by the entire season. … When you start sales early, it may not be as busy during the holiday weekend. And we’ve seen that throughout the months we’ve been reopened.”
As for the Thanksgiving Day closure, it’s a call-back to yesteryear. Ludemann said the mall was always closed on Thanksgiving up until about seven to eight years ago. Whether this closure is here to stay is hard to say. Although he said they plan out their days, things can change on the fly.
“The trend was to open on Thanksgiving Day, usually in the last half of the day and the evening so people could shop at night,” Ludemann said. “With the pandemic, it’s changed. It’s hard to say whether that’s what it’ll be next year.”
In years past when they weren’t open on Thanksgiving, he said the mall would be extremely busy the next day for Black Friday, which would usually get started between 5 and 7 a.m.
“In the last seven to eight years, we’d be open on Thanksgiving, and usually about 10 minutes after the Cowboys game finishes is when we get our big rush,” Ludemann said. “At 7 p.m., the crowds pick up and go until about 11 p.m., then die down.”
Another difference this year: People aren’t loitering.
“The difference in people coming in, people aren’t coming in to kill time,” he said. “They’re coming in and they’re shopping and then leaving. It’s more efficient shopping and less loitering.”
Part of it could be the decrease in events going on at the mall right now. The mall’s hours for visits with Santa have been reduced, and there are few performances going on.
“You can still accomplish everything you wanted to, but everything’s just operating slightly differently,” Ludemann said.