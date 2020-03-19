The Golden Triangle Mall remains open during the current coronavirus outbreak, but some individual retailers have revised hours or closed altogether.
New hours for the current tenants by store are below.
Aeropostale: Closed until March 30.
American Eagle Outfitters: Closed through March 27.
Bath & Body Works: Closed until further notice.
Barnes & Noble: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Buckle: Closed through April 1.
Chow Joe: Closed through March 30.
Claire’s: Closed until March 27.
Dillards: Mon-Sat 11 a.m. 7 p.m., Sun noon to 6 p.m.
Francesca’s: Mon-Sat noon to 7 p.m., Sun noon to 6 p.m.
Great American Cookie Company: Daily, closes at 7 p.m.
H&M: Closed through April 2.
Hot Topic: Closed through March 30.
Italia Express: Closed until further notice.
JCPenney: Closed until April 1.
Journeys: Closed through March 28.
K-Momo: Closed until further notice.
Kay’s Jewelers: Mon-Sat 11 p.m. 7 p.m., Sun noon to 6 p.m.
Le Macaron: Open daily noon to 6 p.m.
Macy’s: Closed until April 1.
Ross Dress For Less: Sun-Th 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri-Sat 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sephora (inside JCP): Closed until April 2.
Silver Cinemas: Closed until April 1.
Silver Shop: Fri, Sat, Sun noon to 6 p.m.
Spencer’s: Closed through March 28.
Torrid: Closed through March 30.
Toy & Gift Paradise: Sun-Thurs noon to 6 p.m., Fri-Sat 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
Victoria’s Secret: Closed until further notice.
Zales: Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun noon to 6 p.m.