Industry publication Pool and Spa News recognized Denton-based Gohlke Pools as one of the top 10 pool service companies in the country as part of its Top 50 Service 2019 list.
To compile the listings, the publication reviews customer satisfaction services and compiles the top 50 list.
“Our entire staff works hard to always put our clients’ needs first in taking care of their pool”, said Matt Gohlke, president of Gohlke Pools, in a press release. “We are humbled by the fact that our clients played such a key role in our receiving this honor.”
This is the second year in a row for Gohlke Pools made the top 10.