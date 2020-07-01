For the third year straight, Gohlke Pools has been named as one of the Top 50 Pool Builders in the United States by Pool & Spa News, according to a news release.
Gohlke Pool is the only Denton County-based pool builder included on the list, based on independent customer-service surveys performed by GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based firm.
To qualify, a company must demonstrate high levels of staff management and training, participation in both industry associations and their communities, along with annual revenue and web presence.
“We are not one of the larger pool builders in our industry, but this recognition is an indication of the dedication that everyone here at Gohlke Pools has to building every customer’s pool to meet the highest standards in our industry,” Matt Gohlke, president of Gohlke Pools, said in a statement.