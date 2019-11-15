As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Stoke Denton will host several events and programs to help business owners, developers and start-up employees learn more about entrepreneurship.
The first event, slated for Monday, is the SHEpreneur Crowdfund Live, organized by DataReady DFW. Set at Stoke and free to attend, 608 E. Hickory St. Suite 128, women will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges and the first place winner takes home cash to help fund their business.
Tuesday, there will be a Lunch + Learn at Stoke from noon to 1 p.m. Patrick Peters will present "Using Data in Your Marketing Strategy," and the talk includes a lunch. Tickets are free for Stoke members and are $5.97 for non Stoke members.
Wednesday night there will be a happy hour and fireside chat with Emily Roden, the founder and CEO of education technology company ReadyRosie. the event will be at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave., at 6 p.m. The event is free.
The final event is a speaking tour at Stoke where Chuch Marohn, aouthor and founder of the website Strongtowns.org, will lead a conversation about how to make Denton resilient. It's set for noon at Stoke, and is free and open to the public.
For more event details and information on Global Entrepreneurship Week, visit stokedenton.com.