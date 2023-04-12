FlintConf, the Denton-based conference for entrepreneurs and creatives, is coming to Denton May 3.
The annual conference produced by Stoke Coworking is in its fifth year of welcoming freelancers, “techies” and students of all experience levels to gather for speaker sessions, panel discussions and networking. Darlisa Diltz, founder of North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training LLC, will emcee the event, which will be held at Sunago Bell.
Conference speakers will include Bunch Bikes CEO Aaron Powell; Eric Swayne, VP of Strategy and Insights at Social Factor; and Get Noticed with Video founder Tanya Smith, who will discuss a system for building a sustainable service business. Denton locals Randi Skinner of RS Consulting and Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions will also give a joint talk about developing a marketing strategy for your business.
Panel discussions will focus on the creative economy of Denton and catch up with the winners of Denton’s first pitch competition. Anthony Najera of Colectivo Creative Media, Savannah Kurka of Savvie Creative Studio and the DIME store, Hannah McGinty of Hans Film & Photo and Modern Memoir, and Sarah Adams and Maggie Rieth Austin of The Monthly Junk will be among the featured panelists.
Attendees can also sign up to share a one-minute pitch of their own about an idea or project they have following lunch.
Tickets for the event, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 3, are on sale now for $40 at flint.stokedenton.com. Prices will increase to $50 April 16, and tickets will be available until they sell out.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.