Denton's annual FlintConf startup conference, hosted by Stoke, will return for its fifth year in May. 

 Courtesy photo/Will Milne

FlintConf, the Denton-based conference for entrepreneurs and creatives, is coming to Denton May 3.

The annual conference produced by Stoke Coworking is in its fifth year of welcoming freelancers, “techies” and students of all experience levels to gather for speaker sessions, panel discussions and networking. Darlisa Diltz, founder of North Texas Entrepreneur Education and Training LLC, will emcee the event, which will be held at Sunago Bell.

