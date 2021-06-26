This last year — nearly year and a half now, really — has been unbelievably tough for musicians.
That may be the most obvious sentence I have ever written.
As we are entering the falling action of this pandemic story, we are all hoping to pick-up right where we left off. However, as most businesses are back in full swing, live music seems to be returning at a slower pace. It seems the general feeling is “it’s ok, the venues just want to take their time. They will be back soon,” but it might be longer than we expect for Denton music venues to come back 100% as they were before. In fact, some may not return at all.
Denton is full of talented musicians, but those musicians need a multitude of diverse and thriving music venues to share their music. Apart from COVID-19, I think there are a few reasons music venues have not yet returned, reasons we might all be able to help with, and I would not want the thought of “venues will come back eventually” to keep us from helping if there is something we can do.
I do want to be clear that I am not encouraging any venue to open at full capacity if they do not yet feel comfortable doing so. We are still dealing with COVID-19. What I am addressing is that of the venues that have not reopened live music (or have started booking fewer acts less often than before) may not be doing so because of COVID. From the conversations I have been having with venues, I am gathering that there are three primary reasons music venues are returning slower than expected:
1) The economics of hosting live music is not always profitable, so if money is tight, they simply cannot take that risk right now. That one is obvious, and we all know that one.
2) The logistics of hosting live music are lengthy and difficult. Moreso than most of us realize.
3) Some venues do not believe we want them back.
The first point is the result of the recession. We all want to say “be willing to spend money for live music” but many simply cannot right now. There is only so much we can do for the economic reasons right now, but we can do something about the second and third reasons. I
I think the third reason is the one we need to address the most.
During the initial weeks of mandatory Stay-At-Home prders, I was shocked to login to social media and see not an outcry of support for live music but large numbers slamming some venues. I kept seeing critiques.
“Finally, with everything shut down, I don’t have to listen to all of this music for a while downtown.”
“At least this venue that doesn’t pay well can’t get away with paying so little for a while.”
“Hopefully the venues booking cover bands will go out of business so people will go see ‘good’ music for a change.”
“Hopefully the venues booking ‘weird indie artists’ will go out of business so we can get some proper cover bands in town.”
It seemed no matter the venue, genre, pay scale or vibe, all of our venues were receiving criticism. We were all in a frustrating headspace for quite a while, and I completely understood why people were in an upset place. So, I assumed what we all did. That some people were getting some things off their chest. And that we would be back to life soon enough.
Fast forward a full year. As businesses started to return, and having live events again soon looked optimistic, I started having conversations with venues and was shocked at what they were telling me.
Truthfully, making money in live music is extremely difficult. In fact, most of the venues we have in town do not turn a profit by hosting live music. Between live music licensing, sound equipment, additional staffing, even if the band is not paid, a lot of these venues do not make enough profit or even any profit at all by hosting live music. Tactically, most Denton venues do not have capacity sizes that allow enough people in the building to make a large profit. Most venues book music simply because they like it, and some hope that by doing so they may see some love for their brand from their customers, which may turn in to profits in the future.
Contrary to popular belief, most venues actually lose money booking music. Venues assume that with Denton being a “music city” venues are participating in something that the people of Denton just like. Then, in waves, they opened their social media to messages that made them wonder “do people actually want me to host music? Hosting live music is a lot of work, is all of the work worth it? Do people actually want it? Would the business be better off if I didn’t have music?”
I do not think all the negative messages swirling around social media reflected the majority. Most people are looking forward to live music returning to our venues. In fact, I have approached many of the people I knew personally that left negative comments online a year ago and many of them said “well, I took issue with this or that, but I do not want the venue to stop hosting music all together.”
If the negative comments are the minority, but are the only voices that appear on social media, what are venues supposed to think? Our venues need to know how much Denton appreciates their service, how much we appreciate the sacrifices they have made so we can see live music in their business. Our venues need a show of support, a show of love.
Not every venue hosts “my music,” but anyone hosting live music has my respect. This community not only needs a lot of venues, but a lot of diverse venues. We need venues booking “mainstream” music so out-of-towners have something approachable that may intrigue them in to exploring other Denton venues.
We need venues that book super edgy, absolutely not-the-mainstream music, where artists can really expand their creativity. We need venues that pay well, so venues have to keep increasing how much they pay to attract talent that draws crowds. We need venues that do not pay well, or do not pay at all, so projects that are just starting out have a place to cut their teeth.
Live music is an ecosystem, and we need all the different types of venues to make that ecosystem function at its best.
There should always be rivalries, there should always be competition. Artists should have a voice to challenge venues, so venues can learn how to better care for artists. Art and places that host art should be pushing boundaries, and that does not always make everyone happy. I am not asking for complete acceptance of any and all venue behavior, but some conflict is healthy and shows us where we can do better.
All I am saying is that hosting live music is not a simple or easy process, it comes with a lot of work and a lot of headaches. Compared to the work and headaches required, it honestly does not make much money at all, but is so necessary to our city and I hate to see even a single venue stop hosting music. No venue is perfect, but every venue is essential.
Ultimately, I care most for the musicians of Denton, and want to do everything I can to help Denton musicians thrive, but Denton musicians need places to play or they will go somewhere else. Some venues are booking acts and opening their doors, and many more are preparing to do the same. I extend my sincere gratitude and thanks for these venues. They are performing an incredible service for our community. My hope is that, eventually, they will all return.
But I believe many venues wonder if Denton actually wants them to. There have been so many voices saying they do not like certain live music venues, and even though I think that is the minority, the voices that love them have been quiet.
We need to change that.
At 7p.m. on June 29, the Greater Denton Arts Council is hosting an online forum (via Zoom) with Denton music venues. As an arts council board member, I will be leading the forum. Anyone and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. We will be talking with many of Denton’s music venue owners and managers, discussing sound ordinances, licensing obstacles, expenses, all of the challenges involved in hosting a music venue that most of us never understood.
We will be addressing some of the difficulties of the logistics of presenting live music so we can continue to make this city a better place for music venues — now and in the future. But more than the discussion of challenges, we want this to be a chance for Denton to let these live music venues know they are loved and appreciated by all of us. Denton isn’t Denton without our musicians, and we cannot enjoy our musicians without our venues.
Music lovers are welcome to join this forum. I hope to see you there. Find the forum online.