Natural gas bills are expected to increase by 28% this winter across the U.S., according to a report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week.
The increase will translate to an average $206 increase over last year, forecasting a total of $931 to be spent on heating between October and March. Thanks to the Southern region’s warmer climate the increase is projected to be closer to $750, or 15%, for households that primarily heat their homes with gas, which includes about 47% of Americans.
Homes that use heating oil as the primary heating source will also pay about 27% more, while electric-heating customers can expect a 10% jump overall and a 7% jump in the South. Propane users will see a 5% increase in costs, the report projects.
Consumption is also projected to increase with slightly colder temperatures this year. If temperatures are 10% colder than current weather models predict, U.S. gas consumers could see an average increase as high as 51%.
Atmos Energy warned customers in an August newsletter that prices were up this winter, WFAA reported. As a regulated utility, the natural gas company cannot earn a profit from gas delivery but does pass along cost increases to customers.
Higher natural gas prices are behind the increases, with spot prices — which measure the price in U.S. dollars per 1 million British thermal units of energy — expected to increase 54% from last winter. Spot prices from previous years can impact current retail costs, the report notes, with spot prices reaching near-record highs following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
The news comes on the heels of another inflationary quarter, with consumer prices in Dallas-Fort Worth up 9% over last year in September. Energy prices — mostly due to electricity rate increases — were 22% higher for the same period and food prices were up 14%, the biggest increase since March 1974. Most people’s wages have not kept pace with the higher cost of living.
Atmos recommends lowering thermostats to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when away from home to save energy. Lowering water heater temperatures to 120 degrees can also help lower bills since water heating accounts for up to 25% of home energy costs.
The provider also offers payment plans and budget billing to help manage balances, and points customers needing financial assistance to local energy assistance agencies through its website.
