Atmos truck
Buy Now
An Atmos Energy gas truck patrols a Dallas neighborhood.
 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News file photo

Natural gas bills are expected to increase by 28% this winter across the U.S., according to a report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week.

The increase will translate to an average $206 increase over last year, forecasting a total of $931 to be spent on heating between October and March. Thanks to the Southern region’s warmer climate the increase is projected to be closer to $750, or 15%, for households that primarily heat their homes with gas, which includes about 47% of Americans.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you