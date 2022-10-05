Melissa Lazar and her business partner, Mark Douglas, signed a lease for the space that would become Froth Coffee Bar in Haslet in early 2020. A few weeks later, COVID-19 hit.
So, while they waited on stalled construction to resume, the pair ordered dozens of coffee blends to send to java lovers they knew for sampling. Throughout the monthslong process, Lazar and Douglas gathered enough data to arrive at what they say is the perfect custom blend — which they’re now bringing to their new Denton coffee shop.
Froth’s second location held their grand opening at 1611 Eagle Drive, Suite 113, Monday following a soft opening Saturday. Unlike most coffee shops, Froth is a hybrid between a full-service diner and a café, making grab-and-go and menu items from scratch daily. Customers in a rush can grab a fresh muffin, scone or chunky bun, or get a breakfast flatbread or burrito made to order.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday (weekend hours differ slightly), Froth also offers lunch and dinner items like salads and pizza, as well as beer, wine and desserts, including rotating ice cream flavors.
What Froth is best known for are it’s “frothables”: latte art that recreates custom images, shared by customers via a QR code, in a drink’s foam or on whipped cream for cold drinks. Baristas use coffee extract to print photos, letters or messages, depending on what a customer requests.
“People can put a picture of their kid, their dog, their favorite comic book character, whatever they want on their cup of coffee and make it unique and special to them,” Douglas said.
Along with their “food as art” philosophy, artistic sensibilities are something Lazar and Douglas incorporate throughout the coffee bar, pairing classic neutral décor with whimsical orange accents.
For non-coffee lovers, juice, tea and naturally caffeinated, plant-based Lotus energy drinks also make the menu. Customers can choose from iced or frozen blends like the Orange Dreamsicle or the Scrappy, flavored with green apple and caramel.
Lazar and Douglas have had time to perfect the recipes they’re offering up at Froth. Despite hiccups with the opening timeline of their Haslet shop, which opened in June 2020, the small coffee bar has since become a regular spot for many, the pair say. Without many coffee options in the city, the chance to bring a locally owned, community-centered coffee spot to the area has been worth the wait.
“The community really adopted us,” Douglas said.
With several baristas at the Haslet spot attending University of North Texas, Lazar and Douglas said Denton was already on their radar when the 3,000-square-foot space just off UNT’s campus — a big upgrade from the 800-square-foot flagship shop — fell into their lap. It’s one of what will total four Froth coffee bars in Texas, with construction beginning on a Northlake location expected to open in December and a spot in Bonds Ranch planned for 2023. Lazar and Douglas hope to eventually expand to 10 locations throughout the state, Douglas said.
In the meantime, the pair hope to share some of their favorite things — fresh food, quality coffee and a space away from the hustle of daily life — with Denton.
