Melissa Lazar and her business partner, Mark Douglas, signed a lease for the space that would become Froth Coffee Bar in Haslet in early 2020. A few weeks later, COVID-19 hit.

So, while they waited on stalled construction to resume, the pair ordered dozens of coffee blends to send to java lovers they knew for sampling. Throughout the monthslong process, Lazar and Douglas gathered enough data to arrive at what they say is the perfect custom blend — which they’re now bringing to their new Denton coffee shop.

