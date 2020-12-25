The economy was wrecked within days of stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus began to spread in North Texas in March.
With record unemployment filings, confusing phased reopenings, and overlapping restrictions and mandates, many small-business owners faced their hardest year in business.
Amid that, some managed to open, adapt and survive through the pandemic. Here’s the top business stories from the Denton area in 2020.
Denton businesses must require mask use indoors
In June, Denton City Council members adopted a mask mandate inside businesses in a split vote as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did an about-face in reopening the state’s economy — and despite a threat of violence council members received if they adopted such a measure.
Abbott had said local governments could not require individuals to wear masks, but they could fine businesses for not requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
The order has been extended several times now, and that means businesses are left to enforce the rules. By July, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said he would not have deputies issue citations for noncompliance.
Navigating PPP, city and county small-business grants
When the shutdown hit in March, many business owners assumed they’d be gone for a few weeks. Once stay-at-home orders were extended through April, the first round of Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program opened in early April. Local bankers worked long hours to help small-business owners navigate applying for federal funds.
Applying for aid was new for many, along with different grants and programs to keep their businesses alive. Soon after, Denton County announced its OPEN (Operational Plan for Economic Normalization) Grant program, and has since helped hundreds of locally owned businesses. Throughout the year, new funds were released for both the OPEN program and PPP.
Through several stories from April through the fall, we chronicled how businesses were navigating getting funding from federal, state and local entities to be able to stay afloat.
SCRAP becomes Denton’s first major business closure in the pandemic
Denton’s best shop for creative classes and bargain-priced art, craft and sewing supplies permanently closed after eight years.
SCRAP Denton, a nonprofit creative reuse center on Bell Avenue, announced the decision in June, after it had launched ”Save Our SCRAP,” a fundraising attempt to make up money for back rent. Days after announcing it, though, leadership realized the store had to close.
The closure hit hard for many. Although the store was a nonprofit, for many it served as a haven for classes, education and crafting. It was also one of those niche places that felt uniquely Denton, complete with a mural on the side.
“The community loves SCRAP,” said Donna Gregory, the shop’s founder. “We remain hopeful that it may come back someday. It may come back in a different size or form. It will have to rebuild. But it is a hope and a wish for the volunteers and the staff.”
‘We can die trying’: Denton bar owners navigate uncertain future
The small businesses hit hardest in this pandemic are our bars and music venues, many of which overlap.
In March when the shutdown was first announced, worry went straight to the service industry, where lower-paid employees rely on daily tips for their income. Even then, looking at the prospect of 15 days closed, bar owners were concerned about their staff members making ends meet.
State officials have scapegoated the industry, and business owners have had to navigate being open, being closed, changing licensing and capacity. In a series of stories, we looked at how well-intentioned bar owners tried to navigate responsible reopening.
By August, many bars were beginning to reopen while licensed as restaurants, but towing the line has been hard and complicated.
It wasn’t until October that Denton County Judge Andy Eads authorized bars to reopen, but with current hospitalization rates, the few bars in town not operating under a restaurant license remain closed.
Sanger mansion getting second chance as wedding and events venue
The most read business story of the year shed light on an iconic property most in our community have driven past: the legendary Sanger mansion.
Vacant since the 1980s, the 27,000-square-foot mansion along Interstate 35 is under new ownership and will become a wedding and events venue, Bella Mansions LLC.
Isabel Ramey will oversee and run the wedding and events venue. Her parents, Lina and Kenneth Ramey, bought the property. Together, they’re actively meeting with architects to finally finish out the building as well as add landscaping to the 9 acres of land the mansion sits on.
Still under renovation in late 2020, the venue is now booking events for next year, but hasn’t announced an opening date.
UNT pays $1.4 million for New York Sub Hub in eminent domain deal
The ongoing eminent domain case between New York Sub Hub and the University of North Texas finally reached a deal earlier this year. But because of the pandemic, both a potential new location and the property’s acquisition by the university are at a stalemate.
In February, UNT and property owner Kenneth Christiansen reached the $1.4 million agreement. The move came as a surprise to Christiansen’s son, Hunter, who now owns the sandwich shop and was the most vocal opponent against the use of eminent domain.
The UNT Board of Regents authorized the use of eminent domain in February 2019, which began the acquisition process. In June, Christiansen’s family was offered $700,000 for their property on Avenue C. The owners of neighboring properties also received offers: $500,000 for Oriental Express, $500,000 for Eagle Car Wash and $800,000 for the Campus Bookstore. None of the property owners accepted the offers at the time.