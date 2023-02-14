Both the U.S. and Texas Constitutions guarantee a citizen’s right to trial by a jury of their peers — at least that is what the law used to be.
Increasingly, persons are being asked to waive this fundamental right and submit their disputes to arbitration — a proceeding by which a dispute is submitted, by the agreement of the parties, to one or more independent arbitrators who make a binding decision on the dispute.
Such waivers have permeated virtually every area of our lives from credit card agreements to agreements with Amazon, Netflix, Travelocity, eBay and DirecTV. Very often, however, Texans don’t bother to read the fine print, and it is only after an actual dispute arises that they learn that they have waived their right to a trial by jury and are being forced to arbitration.
Therefore, before you sign any agreement, you should be aware of some of the pros and cons of submitting a case to arbitration.
On the plus side, many disputes between parties involve a relatively small amount of money that simply does not justify the expense of protracted litigation. Arbitration often provides a less expensive, and more expeditious, dispute resolution forum than a courtroom. For example, the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) provides different rules and costs depending on the amount in controversy. In smaller disputes, the AAA will require lower fees and can impose Expedited Procedures, which set the final hearing quickly and prevent a defendant from inundating you with pleadings and requests for documents and facts that quickly drive up the cost of litigation (which would otherwise act as a deterrent to you wanting to file a lawsuit). Additionally, arbitration can be confidential, ensuring that sensitive personal or business matters do not become a matter of public record.
Some individuals, however, are intent on exercising their right to a trial by jury. Be advised, however, that it is extremely difficult to enforce that right after you have already signed an agreement to arbitrate. Arbitration is strongly favored in Texas and under federal law. If you file suit despite the existence of an agreement to arbitrate, the defendant can file a motion to force you to arbitration. A court shall order the parties to arbitrate on the application of a party showing: (1) an agreement to arbitrate; and (2) the opposing party’s refusal to arbitrate. Furthermore, the court must stop all activities in a lawsuit that involve an issue subject to arbitration if an application for an order for arbitration is made.
Your best bet in resisting arbitration is to allege that the dispute is not covered under the arbitration language used in the agreement. For example, if the agreement only requires the arbitration of disputes regarding the amount of money owed under the contract, then you can avoid arbitration on other issues such as whether the contract itself is enforceable, including if you have affirmative defenses to defeat the contract.
Many people who are faced with arbitration contend that the contract they entered into was procured by fraud; therefore, the arbitration clause is also unenforceable and they ask for the court to deny the defendant’s motion to compel arbitration. These same people are oftentimes surprised to find that the language of the arbitration clause may strip the court of deciding gateway issues such as enforceability. In other words, the determination of whether the arbitration agreement imposes a duty to arbitrate the claims in a particular dispute is a matter of contract interpretation.
If the agreement clearly and unmistakably demonstrates that the parties intended to confer on the arbitrator the power to determine what disputes are arbitrable, the trial court lacks the power to decide that issue. Significantly, even if the words of the agreement do not expressly confer such powers on the arbitrator, Texas courts hold that incorporating the rules of procedure of certain arbitration organizations like the AAA into a contract, or otherwise stating that arbitration will be conducted using such rules, clearly and unmistakably shows the parties’ intent that the arbitrator determine what disputes are arbitrable and which are not.
If you don’t want to arbitrate, you need to review any agreement you enter into carefully and inform the other party to remove such language from the agreement. Some parties will agree to remove such language from the agreement. It gets trickier though when you are dealing with large corporations. Many times you don’t have the ability to negotiate with them. For example, when you sign up online, you are typically given two choices: accept the terms of the agreement or don’t. If you don’t, then you do not get whatever product or service that particular vendor is providing (e.g., online retail orders, etc.).
The bottom line to all of this is to read your agreements before you enter into them. The last thing you want to do is to enter into an agreement only to learn after a dispute has arisen that you will not be allowed to have a jury of your peers decide your case.
