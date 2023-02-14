Both the U.S. and Texas Constitutions guarantee a citizen’s right to trial by a jury of their peers — at least that is what the law used to be.

Increasingly, persons are being asked to waive this fundamental right and submit their disputes to arbitration — a proceeding by which a dispute is submitted, by the agreement of the parties, to one or more independent arbitrators who make a binding decision on the dispute.

BRIAN T. CARTWRIGHT is a shareholder at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC. This article is for informational purposes and not intended as legal advice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags