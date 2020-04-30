For Denton, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an abrupt shutdown of familiarity — restaurants that once bustled began operating under skeleton crews, new constraints and deficits, with nearly every small business affected. But with some local businesses cleared to reopen Friday, nearly six weeks after countywide restrictions went into effect, the mood for many is hopeful but wary as the economy restarts.
As the pandemic swept across the county, and businesses from Golden Triangle Mall to Recycled Books were ordered to close, quintessential ghost towns were created. Under the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to reopen the Texas economy, some commerce has been authorized to resume — but with a caveat of limiting capacities to 25%.
Matt Ludemann, manager of Golden Triangle Mall, says the mall of nearly four decades will reopen Friday after its abrupt hiatus. Initially, the mall will open on a limited scale with only one point of entry, Ludemann said. Other restrictions include closure of the food court and play areas, and only one set of restrooms will be open, he said.
“What we are doing is we are following the protocol provided by the governor,” he said. “There are sanitizing stations in the mall, and we welcome people to wear both masks and gloves, though, but it is not a requirement, just a recommendation.”
Ludemann said businesses expecting to reopen Friday include Hibbett Sports, Italia Express Pizza, Francesca’s, CGX Gaming and a number of cell phone repair shops. Reopening of the mall is a “wait-and-see” type of task, he said, where modifications and adjustments will be made as need. However, he said every retailer should be open by May or June.
“There will be several stores that will not be open on May 1, but they are working on dates to reopen,” he said. “What we are not going to do is force somebody to open because the state says so, though — they can do that at their own discretion.”
While the play areas will remain closed, Ludemann said two animatronic dinosaurs will provide contact-free visits to children and families. Both of the dinosaurs are fenced off, he said, but are equipped with sensors to move and emit sound for 30 seconds.
For other businesses such as Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya, off Hickory Street, Friday’s reopening has provided a second chance.
Justin Lee, manager for the downtown Denton location, said the pandemic resulted in an immediate shutdown of his industrial-styled restaurant, which specializes in ramen-based dishes and Japanese cuisine. Prior to the Denton and Dallas County stay-at-home orders, his clientele was almost exclusively dine-in customers, Lee said, and their ramen was never available for to-go order before.
With dine-in services reopening at the ramen house for the first time in over a month, he said he is hoping for the best.
“It’s definitely better, but we are still not 100% sure about anything,” Lee said about being able to reopen his Denton restaurant. “We don’t know if people are going to be coming out and eating or doing a lot of takeout. But we’re hopeful.”
Some Denton restaurants and businesses, however, have balked at the first phase of the governor’s reopening plan, citing concerns about public health.
Hannah’s Off the Square, a casual fine-dining restaurant located near the downtown Square, will not be reopening for dine-in services, said Sarah Arseneau, a manager and catering coordinator at the restaurant. While the restaurant remains open for curbside pickup and delivery, Arseneau said the restaurant will reassess the situation in two weeks.
“We have decided not to open during phase one but will reconsider our options for phase two, which would be two weeks,” Arseneau said.
Despite being authorized to reopen under the first phase that begins Friday, none of the major Denton cinemas will open their doors just yet.
Alamo Drafthouse, a dine-in movie theater whose facilities temporarily closed statewide nearly seven weeks ago, announced in a statement Monday that their cinemas will not reopen Friday, citing new procedures, equipment and required training.
In total, Alamo Drafthouse operates about 40 locations in different states, with a total of 22 theaters operating out of Texas.
For Movie Tavern, whose Denton location will not reopen Friday, the cinema’s parent company, Marcus Theaters, declined to comment on when the theater would reopen or the reasons behind its extended closure. However, Mari Randa, director of marketing and communications for the theater, said the Denton-based location would continue to provide popcorn for curbside pickup.
As well, other cinema companies such as AMC Theaters and Cinemark announced that their locations will not be reopening either. In addition, the Silver Cinemas’ movie theater at Golden Triangle Mall will not reopen Friday.
At Recycled Books, the downtown bookstore of nearly four decades announced that it will not reopen it storefront to the public on Friday. Ivy Foster, a manager at the bookstore, said the reason against reopening was two-fold — precautions for the broader well-being of public health and for the safety of older employees.
Until the bookstore is able to completely reopen, Foster said curbside pickup, in-town delivery and shipping options will remain available. While some collectible merchandise is available online, she said employees are taking precautions — including wearing masks and gloves during curbside and delivery services — to ensure the safety of customers.
“We’re watching the situation and how things develop, and the reason we’re staying closed is because, honestly, it seems too early to reopen,” Foster said. “It seems with a few more weeks, and as much as it stinks, that quarantining would have much more time to be effective. We’re just seeing what happens — none of us want to needlessly put people’s lives at risk.”