Free Play Denton has officially closed its doors amid the pandemic.
The retro arcade had an extensive craft beer menu and featured dozens of retro arcade games from a room full of pinball machines to Ms. Pac-Man and NBA Jam.
The announcement was posted Thursday evening on the arcade's Facebook page.
"Rather than bore you with the details of landlord negotiations and small business struggles during COVID-19, let us instead tell you that we love you and the City of Denton is a wonderful, magical place," the post stated. "It might be a bit but we'll be back."
The arcade opened in 2018 and was Free Play's third location. Free Play Arlington and Free Play Richardson remain open.