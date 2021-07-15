Freddy’s Tacos food truck and the recently closed Restaurante Los Gallos have partnered to bring a new restaurant, Cactus Mexican Kitchen, to the former Los Gallos space.
The new restaurant will maintain Freddy’s full menu and feature some of Los Gallos’ flavors. The concept will center around Tex Mex and authentic Mexican cuisine, with dishes to include al pastor, carne asada and burritos. Ownership hopes to open Friday or, at the latest, by Monday.
Freddy’s first opened his food truck about six years ago, serving customers in front of East Side Denton. Owner Fernando Fraga soon began getting contracts to serve lunch to employees at local companies and when the pandemic struck last year, expanded into residential neighborhoods. With business seven days a week, the surge motivated Fraga to begin thinking about opening a permanent location.
At the same time, Julian Blas, owner of Los Gallos, was feeling stuck. Fraga said Blas told him he wanted to get back to his roots in the kitchen and not deal with the stress of ownership, so the two had a conversation about what merging could look like with Fraga running the business. Los Gallos announced their closure June 21 to make way for Cactus in the space at 1101 E McKinney St., Suite 105.
The restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. While Freddy’s Tacos will close for the time being, Fraga said that once Cactus gets established, he hopes to eventually reopen the truck.
“I love to be in that little food truck — I have thousands of followers on my truck, and I haven’t told everyone I’m moving, but so far, the good vibes from people are incredible,” Fraga said. “It’s been a blessing.”