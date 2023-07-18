TinMan

Denton-founded TinMan Automotive is hoping to shake up the auto repair industry through its mobile model.

 Courtesy photo/TinMan Automotive

When Erick King’s mom had an issue with her Dodge Nitro in 2016, the family was expecting a simple repair. Several incorrect diagnoses and repairs later, the car was still on the fritz, and worse, the high costs of repair led to the King family’s eviction, after which they spent time living in the Nitro.

TinMan 2

TinMan Automotive co-founder Timmothy King, left, chief operating officer Adam Macias and co-founder Erick King.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

