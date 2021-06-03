Fort Worth-based roaster Avoca Coffee is expected to open its Denton coffee shop and drive-thru around the end of June.
Avoca specializes in artisan micro roasts and has been around since 2011. The company has two coffee shops in Fort Worth, and its Denton location — opening at 510 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150 — will be its first in a new city, owner Craig Morgan said. If all goes as planned, the space will open at the end of the month.
The 2,700-square-foot coffee shop and drive-thru will offer specific Denton-roasted and themed blends alongside its regular coffee shop menu, which includes its in-house roasts, pastries and signature drinks such as the Chupacabra.
"We're hoping that if people want a really great craft coffee, drip or espresso, and they want to go to a drive-thru instead of going to let's say a Starbucks or something a little more typical, they would have an option for that," Morgan said.
Work on the space, which is in a retail strip near The Viridian student apartment complex, began in late 2020.
Verus Commercial brokered the deal for the leased space.