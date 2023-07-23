Fanboys Denton
Fanboys Marketplace Denton closed its doors at Golden Triangle Mall at the end of May.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

Vendors and former staff claim Fanboys Marketplace owner Mike Rogers owes over $23,000 to about 20 vendors at the former Golden Triangle Mall location, which closed suddenly in May.

Rogers is also accused of embezzling money from vendors to support other Fanboys Marketplace locations around Dallas-Fort Worth and making false cybersecurity allegations against two former managers from the Denton location.

Download PDF Text messages
Text messages between Leslie Lamar, former manager of Fanboys Marketplace Denton, Fanboys Marketplace President Lisa Montgomery and owner Mike Rogers.
Download PDF Sales reports
Monthly sales reports for Fanboys Marketplace Denton vendors, who former manager Leslie Lamar says haven’t been paid.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

