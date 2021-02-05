Former Denton County Clerk Cynthia Mitchell has been named vice president of operations of Dallas’ Southern Gas Association, according to a news release Friday.
Mitchell has been with the organization since 2019, previously serving as senior director of administration where she worked with the association’s leadership team on talent acquisition, onboarding and retention initiatives. Mitchell served as Denton County clerk for 16 years.
“Cindy’s commitment to excellent event execution and superior member service, while fostering the professional growth of SGA’s members, has increased our organizational impact since she joined SGA in 2019,” Southern Gas Association CEO Suzanne Ogle said in the news release. “Her focus on collaboration among stakeholders and innovation has expanded SGA’s presence in the natural gas industry and enriched the resources we’ve been able to bring to members. She is an exceptional member of our team, and I am confident that with her expanded role, she will help drive the delivery of best in class service to SGA’s membership.”
