Car insurance

A Geico insurance adjuster looks for his client’s car at a lot in Rowlett in 2015.

 Jae S. Lee/Dallas Morning News file photo

Nobody ever thinks they will be in an accident. Yet, nearly 500,000 car accidents happen each year in Texas alone. In fact, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, a car accident occurs every 1 minute and 7 seconds, and a person is injured every 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

Texas requires a driver to have at least $30,000 of insurance coverage for injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, plus $25,000 of coverage for property damage. For some, that seems like a lot. Unfortunately, it is not. The cost of an ambulance ride and just one visit to the ER can result in thousands of dollars of medical expenses, not to mention post-crash physical therapy and surgeries.

BRIAN T. CARTWRIGHT is a shareholder at Alagood Cartwright Burke PC. This article is for informational purposes and not intended as legal advice.

Tags

Recommended for you