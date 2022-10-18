Nobody ever thinks they will be in an accident. Yet, nearly 500,000 car accidents happen each year in Texas alone. In fact, according to the Texas Department of Transportation, a car accident occurs every 1 minute and 7 seconds, and a person is injured every 2 minutes and 34 seconds.
Texas requires a driver to have at least $30,000 of insurance coverage for injuries per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, plus $25,000 of coverage for property damage. For some, that seems like a lot. Unfortunately, it is not. The cost of an ambulance ride and just one visit to the ER can result in thousands of dollars of medical expenses, not to mention post-crash physical therapy and surgeries.
Furthermore, the average car price is at an all-time high of almost $46,000 — nearly twice the minimum insurance limits. What is even more concerning is that it is estimated that 1 in 5 vehicles on Texas roads is uninsured.
So how can you protect yourself if you cause an accident and injure someone or total their car? How can you protect yourself when an uninsured motorist runs into you, or the other driver only has the minimum insurance limits and your bills exceed what it will cost to make you whole again?
The simplest answer is to be proactive and get prepared now. You can do this by pulling out the insurance policy that you stuffed into a drawer the day you received it and review what coverages you actually have.
The first thing you should review is the amount of liability coverage you have. Liability coverage pays to repair the other driver’s car if you caused the accident. It also pays medical. bills for the other driver and any passengers, and some other expenses as well. Many people carry the minimum insurance limits because they think they will be saving a lot of money, when in fact that may not be the case.
If you are not carrying the maximum policy limits, call your insurance company and find out how much it will cost to increase your coverage beyond its current limits. You might be surprised that the cost is not that much more, especially when it is spread out over six months.
The Texas Department of Insurance warns drivers, “Think about buying more liability coverage. The minimum liability limits might be too low if you cause a multi-vehicle accident or the other driver’s car is totaled. If you don’t have enough liability coverage to pay for the damages and injuries you cause, you might have to pay the rest out of your own pocket. The other driver could sue you.” After 30-plus years of representing clients on both sides of automobile crashes, I agree this is good advice. Whatever you do, don’t be penny-wise and pound foolish. If you can afford it, $20 extra per month beats $100,000 out of your pocket later.
The second thing you should look for in your policy is uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. This coverage pays if you’re hit by someone who didn’t have insurance or didn’t have enough to pay your medical and car repair bills. It also pays if you’re in a hit-and-run accident. Insurance companies must offer you this coverage. If you don’t want it, you must tell the company in writing.
Given the number of uninsured drivers out there, as well as those underinsured who are only carrying $30,000 for bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 for property damage, this is probably the second-most significant decision you will have to make in preparing yourself for the future. Again, see how much it will cost to max out the limits. If the increase in premium is too much, do as much as you can afford. Whatever you do, don’t decline it. Even minimum limits are better than nothing.
Next, look to see if you have personal injury protection, or PIP coverage. PIP coverage is required to be offered to you by state law and can only be declined by you in writing. It pays you and your passengers’ medical bills. But it also pays for things like lost wages and other nonmedical costs. Importantly, such benefits can be paid regardless of who was at fault for the accident. The coverage typically is $2,500 but can range up to $100,000, depending on the company.
Also look to see if you have medical payments coverage, which is similar to PIP but it pays only your and your passengers’ medical bills. Significantly, it also pays if you are hurt while riding in someone else’s car or while walking or biking. Some decline this coverage because they already have medical insurance. Unfortunately, there are some medical insurance companies that exclude coverage for medical care caused by the negligence of another party.
You need to know if this is the case with your medical insurance before you make a decision about medical payments coverage. Indeed, if you do not have medical insurance that will pay your medical bills, the medical providers in all likelihood will typically bill you as a private-pay patient, which is significantly higher than rates charged by the same providers to a medical insurance company.
The following are other coverages that you may want to add, or increase the limits if you can:
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your car after an accident.
Comprehensive (other than collision) coverage pays if your car is stolen or damaged by fire, flood, vandalism or something other than a collision.
Towing and labor coverage pays to tow your car if it can’t be driven. It also pays for labor to change a flat tire or jump-start your battery.
Rental reimbursement coverage pays for you to rent a car if yours is stolen or being repaired after an accident. Some policies also pay for taxis or ride-hailing services.
An umbrella policy, which gives significantly added protection above your existing policy limits.
Insurance exists for a reason. You don’t need it until you need it. I have seen too many clients whose financial lives were literally altered after an accident because they didn’t pay attention to what coverages, or the amounts, they had. In fact, one client’s case early in my career made me go back and review my coverage, which was not much more than the minimum limits at the time. It cost me $6 extra a month to max out my coverages.
The simple truth is, when it comes to auto accidents, I encourage you to take a few minutes to avoid the preventable and unnecessary outcomes I have seen over the course of three decades.
With nearly 18 million other drivers on the road in Texas, you won’t regret it.