The CEO of a food production company has said he will invest almost $6 million in Denton and create 140 high-paying jobs — if he receives an economic development incentive that city officials appeared to favor during Tuesday’s Denton City Council meeting.
“Once we are in this area, in the city of Denton, we only see us staying here longer,” said Ken Davis, CEO of Ranchland Foods of Phoenix, Arizona. “The overall scope of our relocation here to north central Texas, I feel, will have a greater impact as we continue to grow.”
Ranchland’s distribution hub is in Phoenix, where it ships thousands of packages each week, according to submitted documents. It uses grass-fed beef, free-range chicken and other organic meats.
“I just want to say I appreciate your commitment to organic practices and not using hormones, and grass-fed products,” council member Deb Armintor said. “That was something that stood out to me.”
Davis said he plans to move into the former Miller of Denton building at 2421 N. Interstate 35, making it the company’s new distribution headquarters. The estimated cost of improvements and additions to the property is $5.7 million.
‘The main hub’
“Our facility in Arizona will actually close, and Denton will become the main hub for our corporate offices,” Davis said.
Council member Paul Meltzer asked Davis to explain why he chose Denton over neighboring cities.
“It’s the location,” Davis said. “We examined and ran some surveys in regard to local distributions, truck patterns, traffic patterns and the flow of both I-35E and I-35W. Then, it’s the accessibility to employees.”
Decatur and Lewisville were also high on Davis’ “list.”
“Having the ability to be very close to an area where there is the ability to glean from [the University of North Texas] but also from the community demographically and fiscally also matched our criteria,” he said. “We looked at [those other cities], but the dynamic of traffic and access was not as good as Denton or Decatur in that sense.”
Initially, Ranchland in Denton will hire 140 people, paying an average salary of almost $70,000. Its annual payroll is expected to be about $9.8 million by its 10th year in Denton.
‘Strong community tie’
“They do have a strong community tie here,” said Jessica Rogers, the city’s director of economic development. “They are encouraging high-skill, knowledge-based jobs.”
Through Chapter 380 agreements provided by the Local Government Code, municipalities may offer incentives to promote economic development, such as retail and commercial projects, through grants and loans “at little or no cost,” according to the state comptroller’s office. Denton has offered Ranchland Foods a Chapter 380 grant for $218,500 over five years, in addition to other incentives, including a state program, for $614,302. All three incentives must be approved separately by council members.
“What’s appealing to me about this is that it comes with corporate headquarters,” Meltzer said. “The fact that it’s job-based around the corporate headquarters … I think it’s kind of a cultural fit with Denton as well.”
Davis said he plans to expand the company outside Denton.
“We’re looking at an additional building in the area to expand our distribution capabilities not only in the local DFW marketplace but in cementing our national distribution capabilities,” he said. “We are already beginning to look at expanding 150,000 to 180,000 square feet — hopefully in this area.”
The former Miller building is more than 63,000 square feet.
Since Oct. 1, more than 50 companies, including Ranchland Foods, have requested information about sites in Denton, Rogers said. Council members on Tuesday are scheduled to consider the economic development incentives for Ranchland.