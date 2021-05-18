Denton City Council members want to revisit their hybrid approach to meeting in-person after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order on Tuesday that prohibits government entities and officials from requiring face coverings.
“There are excellent vaccines that millions and millions of people have now had,” Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said. “The question is specifically about people using city facilities.”
An email exchange last weekend between Denton City Council member Deb Armintor and interim City Manager Sara Hensley prompted an emergency addendum to the meeting agenda on Tuesday after staff members initially decided to end Denton’s face-mask mandate on city properties following the release of new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
‘Things are changing very rapidly’
“I know that things are changing very rapidly,” City Council member Alison Maguire said. “But my understanding of the guidance that was released on Thursday is that this is … for individuals. As far as I’m reading it, this piece of guidance does not speak to the issue we’re discussing right now. I think that to say by removing mask requirements we are following CDC guidance is a stretch.”
Denton staff members planned to remove the mask requirement at city facilities following the release of those new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people. But Hensley stopped that directive at Armintor’s urging, asking that any decision on mask requirements be made by council.
That is according to the email exchange between Hensley and Armintor. But before that happened, Ryan Adams, the director of customer service and public relations, emailed all council members and staff officials late Friday afternoon.
“The city has utilized the CDC as the source of guidance on COVID-19 precautions throughout the pandemic,” Adams wrote. “In light of this recent news, city employees and members of the public will not be required to wear a face covering upon entry to a city facility, though employees may continue to use them if they choose.”
The CDC issued new guidelines last week for fully vaccinated people — those who have had both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. According to the guidelines, fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors in most situations and do not have to maintain social distancing, except in health care settings.
Denton City Council members gave the go-ahead on May 11 to use a hybrid approach for them to start meeting in person again in June following more than a year of conducting public meetings virtually. That means staff officials and council members will be allowed to continue participating in the meetings virtually if they are not comfortable resuming in-person meetings.
“I agree with council member Maguire that this is about individual activity,” Armintor said. “But there is no way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t. What I’d like to do is go back and consider our hybrid approach. As much of a pain it is for us to have that discussion over again … it is important.”
Council members said they learned about Abbott’s Executive Order 36 just before their work session began on Tuesday. That order prohibits cities, counties, public health authorities and government officials from mandating the use of masks. The order also applies to public school districts beginning June 4.
“To me, the challenge is there as council member Maguire said,” council member Jesse Davis said. “How does a city government react to that guidance? Every single person in America now knows that is individual guidance. GA 36 is very clear. It does say entities and officials can be fined $1,000, so I’m not signing up for that.”
1-minute pitch
Armintor’s scheduled 1-minute pitch to eliminate the 1-minute pitch method did not happen Tuesday after Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, for the first time since he took office in December, expressed concern about how long the council meeting might last.
But that didn’t stop Hudspeth from allowing council member Meltzer, who proposed a 1-minute pitch of his own about housing, to proceed. Both pitches were listed on the same agenda item, and Armintor asked Hudspeth why those items couldn’t be addressed at the same time on Tuesday night, calling it a “point of procedure.”
“I’m going to prioritize the work of the citizens of Denton,” Hudspeth said. “It’s important to use our time wisely. I’ve been more than clear … on giving milestones so that we as a body self-regulate.”
Armintor asked for a work session to consider eliminating the 1-minute pitch — a method created to streamline elected officials’ requests for staff time.
The pitch concept was proposed during the council’s 2020 retreat. Council members must ask for their pitches to be placed on meeting agendas. During work sessions, they are given one minute to show why they believe their items of interest warrant council members’ and staff members’ time. If four of the seven council members do not agree, those items do not advance to work sessions.
Under the Texas Open Meetings Act, governing bodies may not vote on agenda items in a work session; they may only discuss them. One-minute pitches are proposed when staff members believe it would require more than two hours of their time to research the council member’s request.