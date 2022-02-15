Early voting started yesterday for the primary races in Denton County, and if you've been following the campaigns so far, you may have noticed one thing: where well-known candidates go, money follows. And that money may just clear a path for the most likely winners.
Candidates for primary races appearing on Denton ballots reported more than $570,000 in funds from campaign contributions and loans to the Texas Ethics Commission by the end of January. Who spends the most is a pretty good indicator of who will win an election, PBS reports, with those dollars translating to more TV and online ads. In federal elections, more than 90% of candidates who spend the most win.
"If you're in a competitive race and you have more money, you're better able to use those resources to reach more voters," said Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha, a professor in UNT’s Department of Political Science. "It's certainly not a guarantee of a victory but there are at least a few ways in which contributions help candidates."
It comes down to name recognition. While that matters less in a bigger election like the presidential race where voters are more familiar with the candidates, it can be significant in smaller races, particularly primaries. Partisan politics can be among the biggest indicators of outcome for general election results in a given district, so ads don't always mean votes. But the primaries offer a chance for voters to choose among their favorites within their party — and that's where those ad dollars can make a difference.
Among races appearing on the Denton ballot, the top spenders include Tan Parker in the race for state Senate District 12, with more than $623,000 in contributions; Lynn Stucky, who reported having nearly $192,000 at his disposal in the House District 64 race; and his primary opponent Andy Hopper, with $86,400. That lines up with what we typically see in elections, with local races carrying shoestring budgets and statewide elections bringing in more dollars.
"You're over a larger geographic space so even if you're not at risk, you're wanting to reach as many voters as possible so if you're district is larger than a more local race, you're going to spend more," Eshbaugh-Soha said.
Political analysts say it's not the money that causes the win — it's likely that big name donors can tell which candidate has the best chances of coming out on top and funnel their donations appropriately.
"Even if you know somebody who agrees with you on issues, if they're unlikely to win, you're not going to provide that contribution," Eshbaugh-Soha said.
Incumbents tend to have the advantage when it comes to fundraising. Hot-button issues can also draw additional contributions, as can how competitive a given race is. While some races are inherently more competitive than others in Texas, last year's redistricting has reshuffled the deck. That means some candidates could spend most of their funds during the primaries, particularly in races where only one party is running for a seat.
"There's the potential for redistricting to increase competition, but my general sense of the map and the way redistricting has gone lately is that the party in power typically wants to draw those lines to minimize any competition," Eshbaugh-Soha said. "So if you had a vulnerable candidate, the competition is likely to come from the primary election."
Money could also influence who decides to run for office in the first place. As spending more on campaigns is normalized, people that run tend to be those that are independently wealthy rather than those without deep pockets, according to research from Alexander Fouirnaies, professor of public policy at the University of Chicago.
So what does that mean for folks wanting to contribute to races? It's best done early in the primary season where those dollars have the most chance of making a difference.
For a full list of candidate profiles and other primary coverage, visit our elections page.
Brick by brick
--> More than 700 new apartments across seven developments are one step closer to making their way to Denton after approval for tax credit support by the Denton City Council earlier this month. While six would be apartment complexes one, Residences at Parkview would feature townhomes. The projects are in development stages and still need to get the final go-ahead from council before breaking ground.
--> In Roanoke, developers of the luxury 260-room Peabody Hotel will move forward after planning delays. Plans have been in the works since 2017, and the hotel and convention center project was expected to begin construction in early 2020. Peabody Hotels and Resorts has now set a spring start date for the $100 million dollar hotel, set to open in 2024, The Dallas Morning News reports.
--> Denton County's Habitat Village has received more support in the form of a three-year, $30,000 pledge from PointBank. Here's a look inside the 8-acre, 35-home project by Habitat for Humanity of Denton County, which will bring more affordable single-family housing options to Southeast Denton.
By the numbers
$2,400 – the estimate in roof damages and stolen merchandise caused by a burglar who sawed a hole in the roof of Denton Skate Supply and skated away on a stolen longboard earlier this month. It's not the first break-in at the shop but it is the most elaborate so far, ownership told the Denton Record-Chronicle.
2,040 — the number of babies delivered at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton last year. That's a 10% increase over 2020 and, with marriages up 15% in 2021, shows that the economy isn't the only thing charting a path to recovery.
7.5% — how much the cost of goods has increased over the past 12 months. The Bureau of Labor Statistics latest Consumer Price Index showed another 0.6% increase in January, with the largest increases in the indexes for food and electricity, both up 0.9%. (P.S. — Denton Municipal Electric's rates are fixed, so if they're your utility provider, you won't see a jump on last month's bill due to the increase. Rate increases must be approved by the Denton City Council.)
That's it, folks. See you next time.