Seasoned barbecue smokers will have a chance to show off their skills at the Flower Mound Smoke Fest in mid-May.
The inaugural Smoke Fest, hosted by Flower Mound Summit Club, will be held atop the Marriott Courtyard parking garage at the River Walk.
Team check-in will be the afternoon of May 15, with the festival open to the public at 12:30 p.m. the following day.
The Smoke Fest will award $5,000 in prizes to teams competing in three meat categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.
The festival will feature other family-friendly events such as cornhole competitions, arcade-style games, a car show and music.
The competition is sanctioned by the Lone Star Barbecue Society, which has sanctioned barbecue events across Texas for 25 years.
Proceeds from the festival will support the Summit Club’s community activities and academic scholarships for local middle and high school students.
Signup forms, tickets and event information are available at fmsmokefest.com.