Arden at Corinth

Florida-based Landmark Cos. is building its Arden at Corinth apartments on FM2181 near Interstate 35E.

 Courtesy art/Landmark Cos.

Corinth is the next target for apartment builders.

Florida-based Landmark Cos. has landed $45 million in financing to build a rental community in the city. The Arden at Corinth apartments will be built on FM2181 near Interstate 35E.

