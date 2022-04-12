FlintConf, an annual Denton-based conference for entrepreneurs and creatives, will return in person for the first time since 2019, organizers announced Monday.
First hosted at Stoke, the conference was virtual in 2020 and 2021 but will return for a daylong in-person event at Sunago Bell on May 4. The conference, which is also open to freelancers and students of all ages, will offer speaker sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities for attendees.
Speakers will include Emile Stewart of Wildflower Art Studio, Norman Roscoe owner Eric Pulido and other business and nonprofit leaders.
“Stoke is thrilled to be hosting this conference in person this year after two years of hosting it virtually," Stoke owner and executive director Heather Gregory said in a news release. "We are eager to bring together the entrepreneurs of Denton and the surrounding areas for a day filled with education, inspiration, and opportunities for making authentic connections.”
FlintConf, produced by Stoke Coworking, is funded in part by the city of Denton. Other sponsors include Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs, The Local Circuit, Wallace Accounting and Advisory, Independent Financial, Bunch Bikes and Aspiro Agency.
Sunago Bell is located on the top floor of the Wells Fargo Tower at 101 S. Locust St. FlintConf will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, and tickets cost $40. Registration and more information are available on FlintConf's webpage.
— Amber Gaudet
