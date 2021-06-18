Locally-owned pet shop Fish n' Chirps Pet Center is closing after 50 years in business, ownership confirmed Friday afternoon.
There is no hard last day set, but they plan to close around June 30.
The business, owned by the Schneider family, first announced the closure on Facebook Friday afternoon. The specialty shop specializes in fish, birds and other small animals. It also has a collection of reptiles and spiders, and offers dog grooming.
The shop originally opened near the downtown Square, and is now located at Denton Center. Its neighbor, Drug Emporium, is also closing at the end of the month.