First State Bank’s Tim Turbeville, Lloyd Reiter and Rick Jamieson accept a 2021 Best of Community Banking Community Spirit/Gold Eagle Award from Christopher Williston (third from left), president and CEO of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, the state banking organization that produces the event each year.
North Texas-based First State Bank was honored with two awards from the Independent Bankers Association of Texas last month, according to a news release.
First State took home Community Spirit and Gold for pandemic response and Bronze for marketing during the Independent Bankers Association of Texas' 30th annual Best of Community Bank Awards. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of community banks across the state, recognizing innovation, creativity, success and community service. This year's winners received a gold, silver or bronze award in one of six categories: architectural design, bank culture, community service, financial literacy, marketing and, new for 2021, pandemic response.
“We were able to support local, struggling restaurants by ordering meals regularly,” First State Bank CEO Ryan Morris said in a press release. “We purchased over 4,750 breakfasts, lunches and dinners from our restaurant customers and delivered them to our dedicated staff. In total, we made over 1,550 PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] loans for nearly $140 million that allowed our clients to retain over 10,000 jobs."
Gold, silver and bronze winners were on display Sept. 19-21 during IBAT’s 47th annual convention at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin.
First State Bank has 11 locations in Cooke, Denton, Grayson, Montague and Wise counties.