First State Bank won awards for its bank culture, marketing and community service in two separate award programs for banking associations.
The Independent Bankers Association of Texas gave the company two awards: the 2020 Best of Community Banking Silver Eagle Award in Bank Culture for their service to employees and customers during the pandemic, and the 2020 Best of Community Banking Bronze Eagle Award in Marketing for their "Neighbors First" campaign.
Additionally, the Independent Community Bankers of America awarded the bank for the 2020 Outstanding Community Service