First State Bank is expected to close two of its four locations in Denton early next year in response to the increase in customers’ use of online banking.
The two branches that will be closed are located at 1696 S. Loop 288 and 3190 Teasley Lane. They are scheduled to close in mid-February.
“I think you see this trend in the banking industry,” said David Layton, senior vice president for marketing and public relations for the Gainesville-based company. “Customers have increasingly gone to remote banking with the touch of a mobile phone.”
The First State Bank location on Teasley will not close entirely. The location will have two interactive teller machines so it can still serve as a banking location for customers during teller hours, Layton said. The machines are self-service and also will have video teller capabilities.
The bank has two other Denton branches — downtown, at 400 W. Oak St., and at Rayzor Ranch, 2430 W. University Drive. There’s also an interactive teller machine at the First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton campus on East Hickory Street.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made its presence felt all over the nation, Layton said the virus was not a driving force when it came to the closures. He cited the uptick in mobile, remote banking and addressed how the pattern’s increased consistency pushed First State to evolve to better serve its customers.
“Did the year of COVID-19 play into this? I won’t say it had a play in the closings,” Layton said. “I think it only just emphasized what we already knew going into 2020. Consumers are just going digitally and remote — that’s what it is, in a nutshell. As a sound, strong company, you should be looking into your customers.”
As for the locations’ employees, Layton said he was not at liberty to discuss certain human resources questions. He did say First State is working to find jobs within the company for the employees affected.
“We’re working hard and diligently to place those employees in our agencies throughout our banking system,” Layton said.