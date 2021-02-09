First State Bank has appointed a new vice president/trust officer of wealth management and trust, according to a news release.
Shelley Hendrik will focus on generating new client relationships with a focus on investment management and estate planning throughout Denton County in her new role, the bank announced Jan. 26.
Hendrik has over 25 years of experience in the finance industry. She holds a certification in trust administration from the Texas Bankers Association and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and ethics from Dallas Christian College, according to the release.
Services offered by wealth management and trust include estate and fiduciary services, trust, investment management, retirement planning and more.
— Amber Gaudet