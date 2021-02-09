Local developers have finished building two of four industrial buildings at an 83-acre industrial park in Denton and have found a tenant for one, according to a news release.
Ironwood Realty Partners and Scannell Properties announced the completion of the first phase of their Denton Crossing @ I-35 project Friday. The development, located on Western Boulevard near the intersection of Interstate 35E and Interstate 35W, totals 1.2 million square feet.
One of the completed properties, a 398,442-square-foot distribution center at 900 S. Western, has been leased to logistics company EMLS Inc. The remaining property is a freestanding 126,890-square-foot warehouse facility available for lease or purchase.
The real estate development company also announced the launch of the second phase of the project, which will consist of two cross-dock facilities totaling 700,000 square feet and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to the release.
“Strong demand for e-commerce continues to be the driving factor in the DFW industrial market,” Kris Arviso with Scannell Properties said. “Denton Crossing offers the best in class, both in functionality and location, to address this continued demand.”
The development broke ground in February 2020.
— Amber Gaudet