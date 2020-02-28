Herf's Denton County Taphouse opened its doors Thursday, Feb. 27 at Rayzor Ranch Town Center, the first bar for the sprawling development along U.S. 380.
The bar has an extensive beer menu that features craft beer and includes taps from local brewers. The 47 taps include beer, cider, kombucha and coffee. There's also wine and pre-packaged snacks.
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, according to their website. It's located at 2655 W. University Dr. suite 1031.