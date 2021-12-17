Financialization hit the local real estate market again in November. Denton home sales slid for a second month, falling 18% from a year ago. Pending contracts for sales in Denton slid for a third consecutive month, down 14% year-over-year. A return of seasonality is not the only reason home sales have fallen recently. The local real estate market is suffering from the overt financialization of America’s housing stock in general.
Prices have been chopping back and forth near record highs. I have been helping some local home sellers cash in on these lofty prices before the Fed pulls the rug on liquidity. Local buyers are still finding it a tough market to navigate. A general lack of inventory and an acute lack of affordability have taken a toll. Available inventory dipped back below a single month of supply in November. Builders are sitting on a large backlog of construction projects, but readily available home supply is still thin.
While publicly traded home builders keep whining about the housing market being underbuilt, they have been enjoying fat profits and buying back a lot of stock. There’s a reason you don’t see a lot of spec new home inventory sitting on the ground, and it’s not because of pervasive supply chain issues. It’s really an issue of priorities.
You may have read about Taylor Morrison Home Corp. and Christopher Todd Communities teaming up to build 316 new single-family rentals near Loop 288 in Denton. These are precisely the type of affordable, single-family homes the local real estate market needs. Sorry, but no soup for you, prospective home buyer. This is another build-to-rent community where the developer and builder are searching for yield in our hyper-financialized housing market. There were several thousand homes like this started across the Dallas-Fort Worth area during the past year.
The Dallas Morning News repeated the ridiculously false narrative that these homes were “aimed at residents who can’t afford to purchase a home but want a traditional home lifestyle.” Nothing could be further from the truth. These homes are aimed at yield and profit for the project participants. It’s not really too difficult to understand. There are plenty of financing options and programs available to prospective buyers for these types of homes, but instead you hear a talking point regurgitated from an industry press release.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November printed at a spectacularly hot 6.8%. Inflation is raging throughout the economy. Home prices and rents are through the roof, and yet the government’s official reading on shelter inflation posted at a paltry 3.8%. The 12-month change for owners’ equivalent rent (OER) was just 3.5% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Gaslighting has become a national pastime, it seems.
Denton County rents for single-family leases posted a 13% jump from November of last year. Data from RealPage shows average apartment rents in the DFW area are up 16% year-over-year. Rents for some of the newest apartments in North Texas are up more than 20% from the same time a year ago. Occupancy is reportedly over 97%. Nope. No inflation there.
This all comes at a cost. The Federal Reserve still has rates at the floor while they are printing money hand over fist. The real tightening has barely started. Our reckless Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has now been forced into tapering those massive asset purchases sooner than they planned. Workers are revolting as they see the purchasing power of their wages get pummeled by spiraling inflation. Real average hourly earnings are actually negative accounting for inflation.
At the December FOMC meeting, Powell announced the unwind of those massive asset purchases juicing the economy and asset prices has now been double-timed. The pace of tapering has now been increased so that asset purchases will end in March 2022. The Fed is now projecting three interest rate increases next year. In the post-FOMC press conference Jerome Powell also admitted rampant inflation is burying typical American workers.
“We understand that high inflation imposes significant hardship, especially on those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing and transportation,” he said.
Double-digit inflation can pose a real challenge if you aren’t wealthy enough to trade E-minis at a million per clip, as one former Fed official was doing. Trading in S&P futures contracts is not something your typical American worker has the luxury of doing. Buying assets that keep rising in price becomes even more challenging as your purchasing power and disposable income fall further behind.
Adjusted for inflation, we have the lowest mortgage rates in a generation. This should help you understand why many home builders and investors are keen on rushing into the build-to-rent space. Builders and private equity parasites have a spectacular opportunity to lock in super low rates on capital and squeeze even more Americans for inflated rent. Starting to get the picture? This is the house, or the housing market, the Federal Reserve built. It’s hyper-financialized and structured to benefit existing asset owners by design.
When they weren’t too busy trading on their personal accounts for pandemic profits, Fed officials have been busy gaslighting the American public. Earlier this year inflation was “transitory.” Now the transitory narrative has been retired, and the financial media are telling you that inflation is actually good for you. Just don’t pay attention to the reality that the government is trying to take $1 out of every $14 you earn in addition to billing you for taxes. Fun times indeed.
“This elite-generated social control maintains the status quo because the status quo benefits and validates those who created and sit atop it. People rise to prominence when they parrot the orthodoxy rather than critically analyze it. Intellectual regurgitation is prized over independent thought. Real change in politics or society cannot occur under the orthodoxy because if it did, it would threaten the legitimacy of the professional class and all of the systems that helped them achieve their status.”
— Kristine Mattis, The Cult of the Professional Class