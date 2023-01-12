Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.
Little did the pair know at the time, this simple gesture would one day lead to them starting a nonprofit and distributing one million period products across North Texas.
Founded in 2016, She Supply donates period hygiene products like pads and tampons, as well as undergarments, to 16 partners throughout the region. Through giving to organizations like Salvation Army Lewisville and Denton County Friends of the Family, the nonprofit helps bridge the gap for those that do not have access to period products because of economic reasons.
One in 5 women and girls aged 12 to 44 in Texas live below the federal poverty line and could be struggling to access basic hygiene supplies, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies.
The path to where the nonprofit is today has been a gradual one. After that bus ride, Mayes and Meyer got to work assessing what the need, if any, was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. What they found was surprising.
“We’d had time to kind of look and see is this a one-time event? Is it bigger than the church? Is it bigger than Flower Mound?” Meyers said. “At the end of that conversation what we landed on was, it was bigger than a donation drive, it was bigger than Preach, and we started there.”
The two got to work forming the 501(c)(3), which would allow them to collect donations. They established their brand identity with the help of friend and then-future board member and treasurer Maria Hernandez, who did brand identity work at a New York agency at the time. From there, they focused on donation drives, with neighbors and friends helping take up the cause, along with sports teams and other groups at Marcus High School, where Meyer’s youngest child attended.
"We took big packs of pads that came in and we put them into Ziploc bags in quantities of 10, and we would have a little kindness card that we included in there that was really kind of a poem of hope that you matter and you’re loved,” Meyer said.
Today the nonprofit works in pallets rather than Ziplock bags, allowing them to distribute whole boxes of tampons and other supplies to partners.
In 2017, She Supply distributed just 24,000 units. Now, on Jan. 18, She Supply, with domestic violence shelter The Family Place, will celebrate the donation of its one-millionth product — a feat Meyer said they didn’t achieve alone.
“She Supply would not be where it is today without our dedicated all-volunteer board of directors — I’m so grateful for their time, energy and talents,” Meyer said. “We have all enjoyed the support of family and friends, and on a personal note, I’m eternally grateful for the support of my late husband who was the best right-hand I could ask for and a fixture at She Supply events.”
As for what’s next, Meyer said the group hopes to see more school districts provide hygiene products — last year, over half of the organization’s clients were teenagers who they donated to directly through athletic departments and school groups.
“If you go into a high school, and one that comes to mind that we support heavily is R.L. Turner in Carrollton, you go in first thing in the morning and the line to the nurse is down the hall because kids are coming in to the nurse to get one pad,” Meyer said. “That’s just absolutely crazy. If the school district was providing these products, half our clients wouldn’t need our help.”
Meyer, who plans to step back into an advisory role for the nonprofit, is also looking forward to incoming chairwoman Denise Fernandez to bring a new vision to the organization. Whatever the path forward, Meyer knows She Supply will continue to be a labor of love for everyone involved.
“Whether you live in Frisco, or if you live in downtown Dallas, or you live in Tarrant County somewhere, the way we were looking at this is we’re all neighbors, and that we want to help, we want to serve these women, and that was out of our faith,” Meyer said. “It wasn’t accidental, it’s very intentional. We’re called to help each other and love on each other.”
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.