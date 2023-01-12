She Supply

Shari Mayes (left), Kathy Meyer and supporter {span}Lesley Henry (right) at a She Supply event in June 2021. {/span}

 Courtesy photo

Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.

Little did the pair know at the time, this simple gesture would one day lead to them starting a nonprofit and distributing one million period products across North Texas.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you