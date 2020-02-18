Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce hosts networking luncheons the third Wednesday of the month at Prairie House Restaurant, 10001 U.S. Highway 380 in Cross Roads. Admission is $12 and includes a meal.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Black Chamber of Commerce meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Denton Housing Authority, 1225 Wilson St., in the first-floor conference room.
Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly business networking lunches at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 1434 Centre Place Drive. The event costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, including a buffet lunch.
Friday, March 6, 11:30 a.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host a government relations meeting at the chamber office, 414 W. Parkway St. The event is free and open to members only.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 4 p.m.
Denton Chamber of Commerce will host “Grow with Google” livestream. This event focuses on business insights, and in one info-packed hour, will share how to use two powerful (and free) tools that can help businesses make decisions using data. The event is free and open to the public. The livestream will begin promptly at 11 a.m., so plan to arrive a few minutes early.
Wednesday, March 11, 10:45 a.m.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce holds coffee meetings at rotating businesses on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Locations will be listed at www.lakecitieschamber.com/events.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce hosts Small Business Breakfast meetings the second Tuesday of the month at PointBank, 3971 FM2181 in Corinth.
Tuesday, March 10, 8 a.m.
Little D Open Coffee Club, hosted by TechMill, meets every other Tuesday at 8 a.m. West Oak Coffee Bar, 114 W. Oak St., to discuss technology and startups.
Tuesday, March 3, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17, 8 a.m.
Stoke and Techmill will host Open Data Day, a day-long event aimed at supporting cities and communities across North Texas who are investing and researching in new ways to improve the lives of everyday citizens through technology. The event will be at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St.
Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.