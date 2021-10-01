CORINTH — North Texas State Fair Association Executive Director Glenn Carlton took home the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s most prestigious honor, the Otis L. Fowler Award, during the chamber’s 112th annual awards ceremony Thursday evening.
The distinction was one of six awarded at the banquet, which celebrated the chamber’s anniversary and welcomed its incoming board chair, Gary Henderson, president of the United Way of Denton County. Hosted at Apricus Venue in Corinth and catered by Red’s Yard, the awards ceremony was a return to the annual celebration’s in-person format after last year’s 111th celebration went virtual.
After dinner and live music from local band Dunashay, the Fowler Award, Chuck Carpenter Volunteer of the Year and Ambassador of the Year honorees were announced, along with the recipients of three new distinctions: the Advocate, Educate and Collaborate awards.
Carlton was recognized for his oversight of more than 800 volunteers during the annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo, his leadership in Denton and his history of philanthropy. Carlton has formerly served as a chamber board chair and chair of Discover Denton and oversees scholarship programs through various organizations worth about $600,000 annually, according to remarks by Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten, who presented the award.
“This third-generation cattle-raiser-turned-bucking-bull-breeder has achieved regional and national success and has made a difference during his long history of civic and philanthropic contributions to the Denton community,” said Feyten, who was last year’s Fowler Award recipient.
The award is presented annually in honor of its namesake, who was a 30-year chamber leader. Honorees have made a marked contribution to the Denton community through regular engagement in their profession.
Carlton thanked the chairman of the board at the Fair Association, his wife and children for allowing him to chase his passion, and the Denton community.
“When you get to go to work every day and it’s something you love, it’s not work, and I’m fortunate enough to be there,” Carlton said. “I’ve got 800 volunteers that are deserving of this and 60 great sponsors — many of you are in this room tonight. I’m going to accept this on behalf of them today because they make this organization and this event what it is.”
Amanda Allison, director of operations and events for Hawthorn Hills wedding venue and a TWU alumna, was named Ambassador of the Year for her dedication to the success of Denton businesses, demonstrated through chamber events and member engagement. Meanwhile, Groggy Dog outside sales representative Jeff Bowerman took home the Chuck Carpenter Volunteer of the Year Award, which recognized his “cheerful, dependable and enthusiastic” engagement as a chamber representative.
“I’m humbled, honored, grateful and just touched to have the opportunity to serve as representative to our chamber staff, membership and the community,” Bowerman said during an emotional acceptance speech. “Chuck [Carpenter], I’ve known you for 15 years and always respected, admired and looked up to what you did, so to have this is a real cool deal for me. I’m seriously privileged, honored and humbled, so thank you guys.”
Peterbilt Motors was the first-ever recipient of the Collaborate award, recognized for its more than 40 years in Denton, where it has grown from a company with 81 employees in 1980 to more than 2,500 employees in a 700,000 square-foot facility today. The award was accepted by plant manager Tina Albert.
“Our employees couldn’t be more proud to accept such an honor,” Albert said.
Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, was awarded the chamber’s inaugural Educate award for his leadership and guidance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while Denton Police Chief and interim Assistant City Manager Frank Dixon was named the first recipient of the Advocate award in recognition of his community leadership. Dixon also serves on the Salvation Army council, United Way of Denton County board and Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County board of directors.
Though neither Dixon nor Richardson could be present to accept awards, Dixon shared his thanks in a prerecorded video message.
“It’s such an incredible honor in a city full of advocates, to have my name associated with that — I can’t tell you how special that is,” Dixon said. “But I want to make it clear that this award isn’t mine — this is the city’s award, this is the Police Department’s award.”
The chamber also said goodbye to outgoing board chair Jeff Reecer, president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, who acknowledged several chamber executives and members for their leadership over the past year.
“This has been really fulfilling and rewarding working with the staff and the board, and especially the executive committee,” Reecer said. “We have been through a lot these last two and a half years, and for those of you that have not had the opportunity to participate with people like those and see how committed they are to our community — it would make you proud.”
Henderson, the chair-elect, acknowledged Reecer’s role as a leader and mentor and looked forward to helping the chamber — and the Denton business community — continue to find success in 2022.
“We’re here for you and want to be the best partner we can possibly be, so Erin [Carter], I’ll say it again — put us to work,” Henderson said.
Event and award sponsors included American National Bank & Trust, Denton County Transportation Authority, Texas Health Presbyterian and Ironwood Realty Partners.
The Denton Record-Chronicle is a Denton Chamber of Commerce member and was a sponsor for the Advocate award. Publisher Bill Patterson is a former board member and presented the award.