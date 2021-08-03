Faded Blue Vintage breathes new life into forgotten wares

Driving up North Locust Street toward University Drive, it’s difficult to miss the hodgepodge of residential homes and small businesses along the tree-lined avenue. Just a few blocks from the downtown Square on the right, a large stars-and-stripes mural on the side of a gray building greets motorists as, out front, a collection of houseplants mingles with antique furniture and discount records.
Inside the small shop, rows of greenery are in bloom alongside framed artwork and a collection of signature candles. Led Zeppelin is piped in over the state-of-the-art 1970s Japanese sound system as a serigraph of Billie Holiday overlooks a collection of more than 3,000 vinyl records.
As Faded Blue Vintage proprietor Devin Drake will tell you, this isn’t your grandmother’s antique store.
“I think it’s a fun place,” Drake says.
Aside from his mural being a popular spot for passersby to take photos, Faded Blue itself has become something of a staple in downtown Denton. First opened in 2016 during the antique craze that brought a rash of vintage boutiques to Denton, Drake has seen lots of niche shops come and go. Though some faded as quickly as the trends that fueled them, his has endured.
Drake was not always an antique guru — interests in his younger days centered around baseball and other sports. But with more than 40 years’ experience in retail management, owning a shop of his own became a natural fit. His ex-wife, who also runs a vintage store, Vintage Bleu, got him involved in antique wares, and the interest stuck.
In 2015, Drake was laid off and found himself unemployed at age 51. After discovering he did not have the temperament for direct sales, he decided to open Faded Blue with nothing more than a few vintage treasures from storage units and the hope that others would share his love of forgotten things.
“I opened with what I could afford and hoped people would come,” Drake said. “The first day I had like 30 people.”
Like Drake himself, the building at 1100 N. Locust St. has had a storied past. Built in 1920, the space has been — at one time or another — a seed store, a church, a grocery store and a custom framing shop. As he does with much of the furniture he comes across, Drake set about giving the old building a second life when he purchased it, spending about three months rejuvenating the space.
“I’ve met at least 50 customers that used to come here as a kid because Stonewall Jackson Elementary was in the neighborhood,” Drake said. “People come in all the time with stories about this place.”
The opportunity to hear those stories are among Drake’s favorite aspects of the job. His easygoing nature is evident as he chats with customers, asking them about their visit from Tennessee and discussing his own travels. While he has always enjoyed working in the sales business, what Drake enjoys most is the people he meets and the joy of filling his shop with singular, eclectic finds.
“I buy stuff I like and if I sell it, fine — if not, I enjoy it,” Drake said.
With a history in concert merchandising, a lot of what Drake loves is music, but he only began expanding Faded Blue’s record collection over the past year. While the shop has always housed a collection of antique furniture and vintage art, the COVID-19 pandemic made finding antiques to sell difficult and prompted Drake to try something new. Along with adding patio furniture and a burgeoning plant collection, he expanded his record selection to be a focus of his shop, taking over the back section of the space.
“I spent my last $500 on 10 crates of records I purchased from an out-of-work radio DJ,” Drake said.
Records are not the only thing casual passerby might be surprised to find at Faded Blue. Just beyond the vinyl is a backroom filled wall-to-wall with dart supplies, popular with both amateur enthusiasts and a local league.
Drake’s willingness to adapt has helped Faded Blue succeed where other vintage shops have folded. Hank Dickenson, membership director for the Denton Chamber of Commerce, said he first met Drake in February when he began talking to him about joining the chamber.
“I just began to notice that he was trying new and different things and I really admire the small-business people that have somehow found a way to be stubborn enough to survive through the pandemic when obviously everything really froze down,” Dickenson said. “He’s just one of those great survivor stories — and there’s a bunch of others out there like him — but I would hope that, as people learn more about Faded Blue, he would earn their support because he obviously has tried to come up with a lot of different angles to make his store viable.”
Though the wide range of inventory that finds a home at Faded Blue might call to mind a ragtag assembly, the shop achieves cohesiveness. That’s because all the items are hand-picked by Drake and, though they span several areas of interest, are selected with a discerning eye.
“I get a lot of ‘Oh, I thought this was going to just be dusty old stuff,’” Drake said. “I guess I want it to be vintage but contemporary — I want it to have the advantages of shopping new with the coolness of the vintage vibe. I try to keep my inventory fresh so when people come back in two months, I want something new in here and I want it to look a little different.”
Though Faded Blue’s inventory is ever-changing, Drake plans for the shop’s presence to remain immutable. Having lived in his hometown of Lubbock, in southern Louisiana and in New Jersey before settling in Denton 23 years ago to raise his three children, Drake feels at home here — and he hopes he, and Faded Blue, will become a part of its legacy.
“This is the first time that I have ever put down roots and felt connected to a city,” Drake said. “I am extremely grateful to be a business owner in Denton.”