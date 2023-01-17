You’ve spent considerable time and money on estate planning documents to ease the strain on your loved ones and to ensure your wishes are carried out after departing, but those efforts will be in vain if your documents and assets cannot be found.
This article offers a few tips to help ensure your will and assets can be found after your death. Keep in mind there are risks associated with sharing information about your will and assets, so carefully consider ways to help your loved ones after you pass without exposing yourself to risks.
On occasion, I have clients tell me that they are certain their departed loved one made a will, but the client cannot find it. Sometimes these wills turn up. Other times, they don’t.
It is important to keep your original will in a safe place and in a place where it will be found after your demise. If the will is taped under a desk drawer or hidden in a secret compartment, there’s a good chance no one will find it, unless they know where to look. Tell the executor(s) you name where to find it. If you’re concerned about someone sneaking a peek at the will before you pass, consider keeping it in a safe or safe deposit box.
If the original will cannot be found, a copy may be used instead, but there are additional hurdles to getting a copy admitted to probate, so it is ideal to have the original. I also tell my clients to keep copies of their will just in case the original cannot be found, is destroyed by fire, or taken by some nefarious character who benefits if the will is not found. Save a digital copy and email a copy to your named executor(s), if you don’t mind them getting an advanced look. If you have security or privacy concerns, at least let them know where to find copies.
Finally, if you cannot find the original will or a copy, call the attorney who prepared it. He or she may still have a copy, but don’t count on it.
Another tip to ensure your newest will is admitted to probate is to destroy your old wills and delete old copies after a new will is made. Although the creation of a new will revokes all prior wills, it is possible for an old will to be admitted to probate if the new will is not found.
The same issues arise with a decedent’s assets. They can be difficult or impossible to find. Often one spouse handles the finances, and the other spouse does not know what assets they own. Most of us do not know every asset that our parents, grandparents and other family members own.
Wills do not list every asset a person owns, in part, because we won’t have the same stuff on the day we die that we had when the will was made. We regularly buy and sell vehicles, homes and other property. We save money and then spend it. We change banks, insurance policies, investment accounts, jobs and retirement benefits, etc. Wills are drafted broadly to account for these changes.
Additionally, there is no centralized search tool that generates a list of every asset owned by a person at the time of death. There are search tools for certain assets like real property, business interests, vehicles and other assets titled in the decedent’s name, but these searches can be time-consuming, expensive and are not guaranteed to locate all assets. Information about bank accounts, investment accounts, stocks, life insurance and valuable collections is not available at all.
I advise my clients to keep a list of their assets with their will or someplace the list will be found. It is important to update the list periodically by adding information about new assets and removing assets you no longer own. If you’re not going to keep a list, keep records of assets in one location.
These tips may also prove helpful for debts of the deceased. Secured creditors are entitled to notice of an estate administration for their debtor. Notice is permissive to unsecured creditors, but it is generally a good idea to send notice as doing so limits the creditor’s time to make a claim against the estate.
Having records of exiting debts also helps to verify the authenticity of the creditor’s claim if one is made. Consider keeping a list of debts and creditors with your list of assets.
If you operate exclusively in the digital realm, your loved ones will likely need access to your digital files, computer or cellphone, so be sure they will have a way to access that information.
This article is not comprehensive and is not intended as legal advice to anyone or any specific situation. If you need legal advice concerning the issues discussed in this article, consult with a qualified attorney.
