Epoch on Eagle, a new 358-unit apartment complex near the University of North Texas, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
Located at 903 Ave. C at Eagle Drive, the development offers studio, one- and two-bedroom "boutique living" for students and professionals. Epoch is partnering with the Denton Chamber of Commerce to host the ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m., after which the property will host the chamber's June mixer from 5-7 p.m.
Epoch apartments range from $1,075 to $2,193 monthly. Amenities include in-home washers and dryers, high-speed internet, fitness and gaming studios and an outdoor pool.