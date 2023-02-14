Shirley Ann Jackson

Shirley Ann Jackson accepts an award in 2015. Jackson's research lead to touch-tone dialing, call waiting and fiber optic cables. 

 Russ DeSantis/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

There have been many inventions created by women, but there was a time when women could not apply for patents, particularly Black women.

For many years after our nation’s founding, women were prohibited from owning property, which made them ineligible to apply for a patent on their own. The Patent Act of 1790 allowed “any person or persons” to apply for a patent, and the first female to receive a patent was Mary Kies in May 1809, for her patent on a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread to make hats. It was not until 1884 that the first Black woman received a patent.

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.

