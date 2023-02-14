There have been many inventions created by women, but there was a time when women could not apply for patents, particularly Black women.
For many years after our nation’s founding, women were prohibited from owning property, which made them ineligible to apply for a patent on their own. The Patent Act of 1790 allowed “any person or persons” to apply for a patent, and the first female to receive a patent was Mary Kies in May 1809, for her patent on a technique of weaving straw with silk and thread to make hats. It was not until 1884 that the first Black woman received a patent.
Let’s give a nod to these inventors and patent holders.
Judy W. Reed: On Sept. 23, 1884, Reed became the first African American woman to receive a patent, for a dough kneader and roller. The patent was for an improved design of existing rollers with dough mixing more evenly while they were covered and protected. Census records referred to her and her husband as illiterate, and she signed her patent with an X.
Sarah E. Goode: Goode was born into slavery around 1855 but was able to live as a free person five years later. She married a carpenter/stair builder in Chicago and started her family. Tired of a lack of space in cramped apartments, she designed and then patented a bed in a cabinet, now known as a “Murphy” or “hideaway” bed. This patent was the second awarded to a Black woman. Sarah and her husband went on to open a furniture store and sold her cabinet beds.
Lyda Newman: Newman worked as a hairdresser in New York City and patented the first hairbrush with synthetic bristles. Hairbrushes at that time used animal hair, and the material did not work well on the thicker texture of hair common among African Americans. The fiber bristles made the brush more durable and hygienic, and she received her patent on Nov. 15, 1898, making her the third Black woman to receive a patent. She helped revolutionize hair care and the industry, leading the way for other innovative entrepreneurs such as Madam C.J. Walker and Marjorie Joyner.
Shirley Ann Jackson: Jackson is the first Black woman to receive a doctorate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in physics and one of the first two Black women in the United States to have a doctorate in physics. She went on to work at Bell Laboratories, and her scientific research helped create touch-tone dialing, call waiting and, most impressively, fiber optic cables that link systems throughout the world. Unfortunately, she didn’t have patents on the discoveries.
These dynamic women have led the way for other Black women with inventions and patents on such things as home security, 3-D movies, whole house heating and even the toilet paper roll.
TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.