Denton County agricultural producers are eligible to apply for emergency loans for natural disasters, according to a United States Department of Agriculture news release.
Producers in Denton County who suffered losses from excessive rain and flooding since Oct. 1, 2019, are eligible for emergency loans.
The application deadline for emergency loans is March 2, 2021. The Farm Service Agency reviews loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey bees and Farm-Raised Fish Program, Emergency Conservation Program, Livestock Forage Disaster Program, Livestock Indemnity Program, Operating and Farm Ownership Loans, and the Tree Assistance Program.
For further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures, producers can contact their local USDA service center or go to farmers.gov/recover.