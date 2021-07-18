After more than a year on hiatus, the Eastside Backyard Market is back with a straightforward goal: give locals one more way to find and support small businesses.
The market was in business Sunday outside of East Side Denton, making its second appearance since its return. About a dozen small businesses from around the Dallas-Fort Worth area were set up from 2 to 6 p.m., including bakers, soap makers, artists and more.
The Backyard Market has been run since 2015, under a total of three separate organizers. It stopped being held in 2019, when the second of those people moved to a different state, but made its return last month under the organization of Katie Burke and her pandemic-born business, Madeby Events.
Burke said her business seemed like a good fit to bring back the market for its third iteration, offering herself and other small business owners another opportunity to network and build their clientele.
“The big thing is that people are coming back out, and it’s outside, so we feel good about it,” Burke said. “A lot of these businesses rely on markets for income. … Eventually, I’d love to work with a lot of our local bars for a shop small weekend.”
Many of the business owners who set up shop Sunday see markets as a vital way of growing their business, leading them to attend ones like the Denton Community Market on Saturdays. Burke said that for now, the Backyard Market will fit between 10 to 15 vendors — none of which come from large chains.
“I won’t accept vendors that aren’t small businesses,” Burke said. “I don’t want people coming out here representing larger businesses.”
UNT graduate Aaron Flores ramped up his natural soap business, Oso Fresh Soaps, during the pandemic. Whereas he used to sell to friends and family, he now runs the business full-time after his past career in the beverage industry. Now, he attends several markets to help drum up new customers for his soaps.
“The pandemic didn’t hurt that decision [to transition to full-time],” Flores said. “It just helps me be flexible with my kids. … A lot of people are starting to get more earth-friendly.”
For local shoppers like Keaton Hare, who toured the market’s vendors with a group of friends, she said the latest event is another way to find the type of businesses she likes to support.
“We go to the community one every weekend,” Hare said. “We like supporting smaller businesses and we know most of them because of how often we come out to these.”
Burke said the structure is still inexact — there won’t be a Backyard Market next month — but that she’s hoping to continue moving toward a larger monthly event in conjunction with several local businesses, all encouraging residents to shop small.
“It’s a good way to network and it opens the door for me and other people,” Burke said.