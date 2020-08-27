After months with no end in sight, East Side Denton will reopen to on-site customers Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The popular beer garden has obtained a food and beverage subordinate license, allowing food truck sales and all pre-packaged food options to count in their favor to ensure less than half of their sales are alcohol.
Owner John Williams said the business will have new food options in addition to the food trucks that have continued to operate behind East Side at Austin St. Truck Stop.
"We have the four or five food trucks, then we're using local businesses like Ten:One Cheese, Kitty's Scratch Kitchen and Golden Boy [Coffee Co.] to sell products at our place to help them move product and help our sales," Williams said. "So, you can support two local businesses at once — it's a win-win."
Once reopened, the bar will be going back to the protocols they enacted earlier this year. All tables will have waiter service instead of having customers walk up to bartenders, and employees will be masked. Patrons must be masked away from their tables, and no more than 10 people can sit at a table together.