Updated: May 30, 2022 @ 12:06 am
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location is scheduled to open Friday at 2038 W. University Drive in Denton.
Chain coffee shop Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open Friday, June 3, at 2038 W. University Drive, according to a company Facebook post.
A "coming soon" sign was posted at the new location back in March.
Dutch Bros is known for its drive-thru featuring coffee, shakes, teas and other drinks.
The chain, founded in Oregon, has locations nationwide, including in the North Texas area. A location is also opening soon in the Lantana area, according to the company's website.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
