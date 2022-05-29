Dutch Bros
Buy Now

A new Dutch Bros Coffee location is scheduled to open Friday at 2038 W. University Drive in Denton.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Chain coffee shop Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open Friday, June 3, at 2038 W. University Drive, according to a company Facebook post.

A "coming soon" sign was posted at the new location back in March.

Dutch Bros is known for its drive-thru featuring coffee, shakes, teas and other drinks.

The chain, founded in Oregon, has locations nationwide, including in the North Texas area. A location is also opening soon in the Lantana area, according to the company's website.

— Juan Betancourt

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!