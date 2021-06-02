Drug Emporium will close its Denton store location, the pharmacy announced on Facebook Wednesday morning.
"We are sad to say that we are closing our Denton location. We appreciate your continued support and have really enjoyed servicing Denton since 1992 and have met some incredible people!" the post read in part.
An employee who would not give their name told Denton Record-Chronicle staff that the store would close within the next month. Store manager Timothy Pickford was unavailable for comment.
"We've got 30 days," the employee said. "We have corporate people here today so he's with them all day."
The store is located at 824 W. University Dr. It has started a 20% off liquidation sale in light of the closure.