Pharmacy and health food retailer Drug Emporium officially closed its Denton location Saturday.
The drugstore, which opened its Denton location in 1992, announced June 2 that it would close within 30 days. The location had a target closing date of July 1, but that was fluid based on the rate at which they sold the remaining merchandise, manager Tom Pickford said. The pharmacy closed Thursday and transferred prescriptions to Walgreens on University Drive.
The Denton location, which was one of 10 across Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, was the lowest-performing, with foot traffic decreasing even as other locations saw an increase in sales, Pickford said. Pickford and other employees found out about the closure from Drug Emporium leadership the morning they made the announcement.
The store launched a 20%-off sale upon announcing their closure, with merchandise discounted 80% in the final days. The businesses said a final farewell to customers on Facebook.