EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in the January/February 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
Opened in 2001, when downtown Denton had only a few restaurants, Hannah’s Off the Square — now known as simply Hannah’s — has become a cornerstone of chef-driven dining in the area.
“We wanted to bring something a little different to the area,” said Hannah’s owner Phil Shirley. “We were doing farm-to-table way before it was a popular thing. We wanted to support the farmers and bring some quality food here. And now we’re a staple.”
Hannah’s has a casual upscale atmosphere with eclectic, high-quality American food, Shirley said. Seafood is flown in overnight, and the restaurant proudly serves its special “100 Mile Dinner,” meaning all the food comes from within 100 miles — even the table salt and wine.
“We love bringing new and fresh ideas to our customers here in Denton,” Shirley said.
The restaurant is in a historic building that once was a carriage house, at 111 W. Mulberry St. Keeping its unique features and setting, Hannah’s has continued to update and improve both the building and the restaurant.
With the recent pandemic regulations, Hannah’s modified its hours while keeping weekend brunches. Its patio allows open-air seating, and, of course, takeout is available.
“Our customers mean everything to us and have helped us through this situation very well,” Shirley said. “We continue to up our game to take care of our customers and employees. They are our greatest assets.”
Since Hannah’s opened, Denton’s dining choices have evolved, with restaurants now surrounding the Square.
“The restaurant scene in Denton has really expanded, especially in the downtown area,” Shirley said. “We try to support each other. And Denton has done an excellent job with bringing festivals to the area and supporting businesses out here.”
Weekend brunches at Hannah’s are famous. Shirley says Hannah’s was one of the first restaurants in the area to offer an exclusive brunch menu. The restaurant also sponsors a cocktail hour from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For an evening meal, Shirley recommends the chicken saltimbocca, a prosciutto-wrapped chicken breast and a cheese board. Pair your meal with one of the bar’s classic cocktails such as Hannah’s Hannahrita, a take on the traditional margarita. And Hannah’s award-winning carrot cake is always on the menu.
“We change our menu about four times a year with the seasons,” Shirley said. “We give our chefs free range to do creative things with our specials; it’s really fun.”