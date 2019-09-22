There’s a new option for local beer: Howling Mutt Brewing Co. is now in production.
The brewery will open to the public for the first time Thursday and have grand opening celebrations through Saturday, Sept. 28.
Founded by best friends and home brewers Alex Manning and Justin Reed, the spot boasts an interior courtyard, a supply of board games, and a hand-built bar for serving libations.
“Finally, it’s like, just, finally,” Reed said of opening up the brewery. “This took a lot of work and it feels good to finally get a return on what we put in, and taste our own beers.”
The duo have worked since February to make the previously vacant spot into a brewpub, adding a new brew room with brand-new equipment, large restrooms and an ongoing interior mural.
Manning said they had a lot of help along the way from other members of the beer community, including brewers and bar owners. From people telling them about regulations and helping work the new equipment to cleaning up spilled grain, Manning said he was surprised how willing people were to help Howling Mutt open.
“We knew the beer community is really tight and everything, but you don’t understand how connected and tight it is until you open up something like this,” he said.
In addition to Howling Mutt’s own beer, the bar will have rotating taps from different breweries, such as Toasty Bros. and Lakewood Brewing. There will also be wine, cider and mimosas that will always be $2. There are also snacks: free fresh popcorn, and chips for purchase.
The taproom at 205 Cedar St. is set to be open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.
“It feels nice to get drunk in my bar,” Reed said. “You go to a bar and you’re like, ‘Oh, the music sucks and they don’t have my beer.’ I know when I come in here the music is always what I want to listen to, the beer is what I want to drink and the atmosphere is what I want because I made it this way. It’s like the dream bar.”