Senior communities Sage Oak of Denton and Sage Oak of Dallas are partnering with local nonprofit VPN access nPajamas for Seniors to collect donations through January.
The campaign invites locals to donate pajamas and socks for older adults in need. Requested items include men’s and women’s pajamas sized medium to 7X, women’s nightgowns and men’s sleep shirts sized medium to extra large, and Walmart or Target gift cards.
“Upwards of 60% of nursing home residents are alone and without family and friends to visit and help provide necessities,” a news release from Sage Oak reads. “Many low-income seniors in nursing homes wear facility-provided hospital gowns and do not have comfortable sleepwear.”
The campaign runs from Dec. 19 to Jan. 31. Donations can be dropped off at Sage Oak of Denton, located at 3015 Audra Lane, or one of Sage Oak of Dallas’ four locations. Donations can also be made online at pajamasforseniors.org/donate.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.