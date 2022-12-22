Sage Oak
Buy Now

Construction crews work on Sage Oak of Denton on Tuesday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Senior communities Sage Oak of Denton and Sage Oak of Dallas are partnering with local nonprofit VPN access nPajamas for Seniors to collect donations through January.

The campaign invites locals to donate pajamas and socks for older adults in need. Requested items include men’s and women’s pajamas sized medium to 7X, women’s nightgowns and men’s sleep shirts sized medium to extra large, and Walmart or Target gift cards.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you