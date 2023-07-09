Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially this morning. Hot. High 99F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 7:52 am
Chef Dave Trosko, of Trosko Culinary, works on a dish for last month’s Speakeasy Supper Society dinner at Denton County Brewing Co.
Trosko Culinary and the Denton County Brewing Co. have teamed up for a series of dinners known as the Speakeasy Supper Society. Each six-course meal is paired with beers that complement the flavors.
Digital reporter
Trosko Culinary and Denton County Brewing Co. are teaming up this summer to offer a culinary dinner event, the Speakeasy Supper Society.
The dinner lets locals taste fused cuisines from Trosko Culinary with DCBC craft beers.
Local chef Dave Trosko debuted the sold-out dinner last month and expects the same for the upcoming July 22 dinner.
“People want that cool culinary experience and to feel somewhat exclusive, and not necessarily have to think about what they’re going to order on a menu or anything,” Trosko said.
The theme for the next dinner is “nostalgia,” which will have an inspired grown-up kids’ menu, including mac and cheese, cheeseburgers and pudding cups.
For instance, Trosko’s “Mac and Chee” will include handmade farfalle pasta, truffle butter, black peppercorn, Parmesan, Muenster cream, preserved egg and sprouts.
“Our last dinner sold out, which was awesome,” Trosko said. “We are just starting to do these fun, exciting dishes paired with all of [Denton County Brewing Co. owner] Seth Morgan’s exciting beers.”
The $100 dinner, by reservation only, will include a welcome beer and a six-course dinner paired with five beers.
Trosko owns Trosko Culinary, which offers catering, private dinners and restaurant consulting. He previously operated the Swine and Garden food truck outside the now-defunct Armadillo Ale Works.
Morgan will guide attendees through a sensory tasting experience, revealing the nuances of each brew that complements each course.
At the debut Speakeasy Supper Society event, Trosko said he noticed some friendships forming over the shared meal, and some attendees stayed to talk long after supper ended.
He said the dinner will create a sense of community that people who enjoy food and drink will appreciate together.
“Just that sort of camaraderie that food and drink bring is so encouraging for us to kind of perpetuate this project,” Trosko said.
Trosko said he had been in talks with Morgan for almost a year to figure out how to collaborate to showcase food and drink with a progressive dining style.
Trosko’s experience owning the food truck and seeing pop-up food events in Denton has made him realize people want more than just basic restaurant food.
Trosko plans to have a fall and winter series, and he hopes the Speakeasy Supper Society becomes one of the hottest dinner tickets in town.
“Denton is such a culinary-forward town — it’s starting to move in that direction,” he said. “People appreciate new flavors and cuisines.”
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
